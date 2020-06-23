St. Joseph School District planning for all schooling scenarios in the fall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the St. Joseph School District continues planning for the school year, the district will also have an opportunity to make technology improvements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Things are going to have to be different on several different levels," said Superintendent of the St. Joseph School District, Doug Van Zyl. "We have to be ready with some different opportunities academically in case there is a spike and we have to go dark again so to speak for a couple of weeks and we have to shut down and the lights are off and kids are now at home."

The St. Joseph School District is preparing for any form of learning as the pandemic is ever changing.

"Or those cases that you talk about if somebody does get exposed, what does that mean? Right now we'll maybe have to close for a day or two to sanitize but what if it's longer than that. We'll have to take those things into account as well," said Van Zyl.

Luckily the CARES Act is an additional fund that can help cushion schools that may not have the money to invest in virtual learning. For St. Joseph, they are focused on providing technology for families that do not have access to those online tools.

"Those dollars we get from the federal government, those CARES Act dollars, to take a look at how do we have connectivity take place, how are we able to give hotspots to maybe families that didn't have it and maybe keep track of us. how do we purchase devices for kindergarten through second-grade students to make sure all of our students have a device if we get into that," said Van Zyl.

Preparing for the unknown is difficult, and with the pandemic constantly evolving, the St. Joseph School District is planning for any scenario.

"If there's a silver lining to any of this is we hopefully will be a better district in better at educating our students than better at when we went into this," said Van Zyl.