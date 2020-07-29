St. Joseph School District receiving Cares Act funding from county

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District will receive Covid-19 relief funding given to the county.

The district requested $2.3 million from Buchanan County through the Cares Act.

The county has already approved $1.4 million of the request to go toward improving and assisting the district in improvements needed during the pandemic.

The school district already received $2.4 million in help directly from the Cares Act.

District officials say it's helping save the district from making cuts.

“It would have been hard on our budget,” St. Joseph School District Director of Finance Gabe Edgar said. “There would have been a lot of cuts and those types of things made. So now, it’s going to put us in a pretty good spot, not that there won’t need to be cuts made going into the future, but now hopefully we can do that through attrition and retirements and we don’t have to affect anyone’s livelihood.”

Edgar says roughly 75 percent of the district's budget is personnel.