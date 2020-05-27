St. Joseph School District releases plan for summer athletics

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District plans to start high school workouts on June 15th.

SJSD has released a plan for Benton, Central and Lafayette High School, to follow for high school workouts this summer. The plan includes two, fully detailed phases for coaches, athletes, trainers, and athletic directors to follow.

"We are trying to do everything we can to follow CDC recommendations, county health recommendations, socially distancing," said Dr. Robert Sigrist, Director of SJSD non-academic services. "All of those things that again, wanting to get our kids back in activity and one be cognoscente of doing it and what we feel like is a safe manor based on the guidelines we've been given"

Phase I is outdoor conditioning and begin June 15. IT will last until June 28. This phase includes:

daily temperature checks,

no balls or sport-specific work,

a max of 60 athletes per group 20 outside weights 20 outdoor conditioning 20 outdoor agilities



Phase II is set to begin no earlier than July 6

daily temperature checks

max of 60 athletes 15 max indoor weight room or 20 outside with select weights 20 outdoor conditioning 20 outdoor agilities

max number of athletes per sport

The decisions made were not easy, but the athletic directors agreed on staying consistent within the district when creating the guidelines.

"I think there is going to have to be some give and take amongst our coaches with that (challenges)," said Sigrist. "The big message from MSHSAA is, the reminder is everything's a voluntary workout."

There is still a chance these dates might get pushed back, but as of right now workouts are set to begin on June 15.