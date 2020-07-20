Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph School District releases re-opening plan Full Story

St. Joseph School District releases re-opening plan

Families in the district will have two options for their students at the start of the academic year: A traditional in-person option which will allow students to return to classrooms and a virtual academy option.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 10:00 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph School District has released its plan for reopening for the fall, which includes both in-person and virtual options, as they adjust for the pandemic.

The plan was announced Monday morning.

Families in the district will have two options for their students at the start of the academic year: A traditional in-person option which will allow students to return to classrooms and a virtual academy option. The in-person option includes safety measures for students and staff, including social distancing protocols and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible and adjusted start times.

For the virtual option, the district has created the St. Joseph School District Virtual Academy. Families must decide whether their student will return to school in-person or enroll in the virtual academy by July 31.

The school district has created an overview of its plan which can be viewed by clicking here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Chances for thunderstorms expected to continue into Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple of strong storms with wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories