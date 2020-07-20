St. Joseph School District releases re-opening plan

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph School District has released its plan for reopening for the fall, which includes both in-person and virtual options, as they adjust for the pandemic.

The plan was announced Monday morning.

Families in the district will have two options for their students at the start of the academic year: A traditional in-person option which will allow students to return to classrooms and a virtual academy option. The in-person option includes safety measures for students and staff, including social distancing protocols and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible and adjusted start times.

For the virtual option, the district has created the St. Joseph School District Virtual Academy. Families must decide whether their student will return to school in-person or enroll in the virtual academy by July 31.

The school district has created an overview of its plan which can be viewed by clicking here.