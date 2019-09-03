St. Joseph School District reports slight decrease in enrollment

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Enrollment numbers for the 2019-2020 school year for the St. Joseph School District were released Tuesday and overall, the district saw a slight decrease in enrollment.

The school district reports a total of 10,768 students this year, which is down from 10,914 students last year at this time. That is a net decrease of 146 students, or a little over 1%.

Of the district's 23 schools, only nine saw an increase in students. The largest increase was at Webster Secondary with an increase of 84 students. Lafayette High School saw the largest drop, losing 55 students compared to last year.

The count was taken on the 7th day of the school year.