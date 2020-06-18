St. Joseph School District to hold in-person graduation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District will hold an outdoor, in-person graduation ceremony for the district's high school seniors.

The announcement was made Thursday.

Graduation ceremonies will be held on Saturday, June 27.

Benton will hold its ceremony at 9:00 a.m. at Sparks Field. Central will hold its ceremony at 10:00 a.m. at MSWU, and Lafayette will hold its ceremony at 9:00 a.m. at Krug Park.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a limit on the number of guests for each student and graduations will adhere to health and social distancing guidelines.