St. Joseph School District to hold in-person graduation

Graduation ceremonies will be held on Saturday, June 27.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District will hold an outdoor, in-person graduation ceremony for the district's high school seniors.

The announcement was made Thursday.

Benton will hold its ceremony at 9:00 a.m. at Sparks Field. Central will hold its ceremony at 10:00 a.m. at MSWU, and Lafayette will hold its ceremony at 9:00 a.m. at Krug Park.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a limit on the number of guests for each student and graduations will adhere to health and social distancing guidelines.

It looks like we have a significant chance for rainfall coming into the picture late Thursday night and Friday morning when we could see on and off again storms and they could last through the weekend.
