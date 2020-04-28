St. Joseph School District will hold virtual graduation for Class of 2020

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District announced Tuesday that they will not be holding in-person graduation ceremonies this spring, but will honor the Class of 2020 with virtual graduations.
The ceremonies will be recorded in advance and will include many traditional graduation elements. Each school will reach out to students to gather elements for the recording.
Each school’s virtual ceremony will be shared on the district’s digital platforms including YouTube, social media, the SJSD website, and cable channel 13.
KQ2 will also broadcast the ceremonies on TV and at KQ2.com.
Each high school Class of 2020 will have the opportunity to pick up their diploma in a special drive-through distribution.
Benton, Central & Lafayette will share their specific plans for diploma distribution with families soon.
If you have additional questions, please see the Graduation FAQ or email the district at Officeofthe.Superintendent@sjsd.k12.mo.us.
