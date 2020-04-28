Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph School District will hold virtual graduation for Class of 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district decided to cancel in-person graduation ceremonies originally scheduled for May 17.

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 4:29 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District announced Tuesday that they will not be holding in-person graduation ceremonies this spring, but will honor the Class of 2020 with virtual graduations.

The ceremonies will be recorded in advance and will include many traditional graduation elements. Each school will reach out to students to gather elements for the recording.

Each school’s virtual ceremony will be shared on the district’s digital platforms including YouTube, social media, the SJSD website, and cable channel 13.

KQ2 will also broadcast the ceremonies on TV and at KQ2.com.

Each high school Class of 2020 will have the opportunity to pick up their diploma in a special drive-through distribution.

Benton, Central & Lafayette will share their specific plans for diploma distribution with families soon.

If you have additional questions, please see the Graduation FAQ or email the district at Officeofthe.Superintendent@sjsd.k12.mo.us.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
We had widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday afternoon. The clouds did clear up going into Tuesday night and temperatures did make it into the upper 60s on Tuesday. A cold front will push into the region Tuesday afternoon and evening which brought some cooler temperatures with it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories