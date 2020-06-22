St. Joseph School District working on plans for 2020-2021 school year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is working on plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

Students across the district haven't been in the classroom since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic shut schools down across the country.

Now, the district is trying to figure out how this next school year will work.

It's one of the top questions facing communities across the country as reopening continues; what will schools do moving forward?

That's what St. Joseph School District administrators are trying to figure out now.

“We’re trying to build the airplane while it's flying,” St. Joseph School District Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said.

Van Zyl says school officials have never faced a situation like this pandemic before.

"It is a little bit overwhelming, but I think it's overwhelming for everybody because we are all in the same boat,” Van Zyl said. “I think intentions are good on everybody's part, the challenge for us is something is said today, it changes tomorrow."

It’s one thing for businesses to reopen with social distancing guidelines, it's another for schools to reopen when space is limited and social distancing is a lot harder to do.

"There really haven't been that many institutions or organizations the size of a school district that have gone back into what would be the next normal,” Van Zyl said.

That's the equation the school district attempts to solve, what is the new normal?

"It's going to be different when we try to get everybody into a building, from picking kids up in the morning on a school bus or parents dropping their kids off to then what does it look like when you get everybody in the building and maybe somebody does shows symptoms or signs, all of those things are components,” Van Zyl said.

Van Zyl says the district will work with the health department if students or staff show coronavirus symptoms.

He adds they'll keep in close contact with city leaders to monitor potential outbreaks.

"A family member that may be working someplace and now that company has a spike or their family member was exposed, increases the likelihood of that child being exposed and could possibly bring it to school, we definitely have to take that into account so we’ll continue to monitor that.”

District officials hope to have a plan ready in the next few weeks, but also realize there may need to be changes to it along the way.

“We're not going to be able to be the same normal schools that we were before,” Van Zyl said. “Things are going to have to be different on several different levels."

Van Zyl says the district is also preparing for a second wave of the virus coming through that could force schools to go to online learning yet again, but he adds he hopes it doesn't get to that point.

A plan is expected to be released to the public in mid-July.