St. Joseph Senior Living bans window visitations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new policy change at a local senior center is drawing some criticism.

Window visitations will no longer be allowed at St. Joseph Senior Living. The CEO stated the facility is strictly following CDC guidelines, while the family said the policy is too restrictive.

Sue Boyer suffered a stroke a few weeks ago and was placed in the care of a nursing home.

She's not doing well.

Her husband believes something else contributed to her failing health.

“But then when we got her in there, I couldn’t be there and with her and she just kinda gave up. I think it was beneficial for me to be there,”said Phil Boyer, husband of Sue.

Across the country, families are facing the same problem. No visitation, no exceptions.

“When he arrived at the nursing home on Thursday morning, her name was removed from the window and they had moved her to a new location. They told him it was because residents were opening the windows and because of that, no one was allowed to visit at the window anymore,”said Amy Coverett, friend of Sue.

But health experts said there's a reason.

“When COVID hits those places, it’s like a wildfire burning through it and it’s generally caused by outsiders coming in,”said Peter Pitts, former FDA associate commissioner.

St. Joseph Senior Living is no longer allowing window visitations, citing CDC guidelines.

In a written Statement, the CEO said while they sympathize with families, it's their job to protect everyone inside their facility and until guidelines are lifted, they will continue to standy by their decision to ban window visitations.

They encourage families to set up other means of communication.

“I don’t know how many residents they have, but that’s an awful amount to try to provide Zoom calls,”said Coverett.

Family and friends of residents find the policy change frustrating.

“I do agree that our elderly citizens should be protected from this pandemic as much as we possibly can, but to take that away, it takes away all individualized care,”said Coverett.

Phil Boyer said he doesn't know what the solution is, but the updated policy is, "extremely frustrating, it's pathetic."

Sue Boyer is currently a patient at Mosaic Life Care.