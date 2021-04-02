St. Joseph Seniors surprised by special guest ahead of Easter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A special guest showed up ahead of Easter, surprising St. Joseph seniors.

"We decided it would be a great opportunity to play the Easter Bunny to try and bring some joy to the nursing home residents that haven't been able to have visitors for such a long time," said Freudenthal Hospice's Leah Garcia.

Residents receiving candy and plastic eggs from the guest.

The Easter Bunny happy to spread joy, especially after a long 12 months due to the pandemic.

"All of the facilities actually we've been to, all of the staff had said they haven't seen their residents smile and be this happy in a long time, so that was very heartfelt and good news for us because we love to put the smiles on the residents and staffs faces," said the Easter Bunny.

Residents eyes lit up when they saw the Easter Bunny, excited the special guest showed up and happy to celebrate the holiday together this year.

"It's a good thing that we're having Easter here at this facility, with all of our friends and everything we all look forward to it," said Charles, a resident of Living Community of St. Joseph.

Freudenthal Hospice was the driving force behind the Easter Bunny's appearance.

The living communities staff are happy to allow the special guest in to help spread some smiles.

"It just makes me super excited to see how happy they are and just how fun it is to have the Easter Bunny back and be able to provide them with a little more excitement this year," said Activity Coordinator Stacy Ward.