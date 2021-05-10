The St. Joseph Stockyards final days closing in

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) After more than 100 years of operations, the St. Joseph Stockyards will soon be closed.

"It's tough, it's a tough decision on my part I mean we've been here for a 100 and some years, and I've been here for 30 myself and most of my staff has been here that long or longer, so its tough," said Owner of the St. Joseph Stockyards, Mark Servaes.

A St. Joseph staple for more than a century.

Osborn Auction House owner Daniel Froman, says he, along with many others, cherish childhood memories that were made at the Stockyards.

"From the time I was 5 to 10 or 12 years old, we would walk the pens. I'd walk with my grandfather and he would buy different cattle out of each pen," said Froman.

Froman says he even remembers how popular it was.

"I can kind of remember when it was huge down there and they covered, you know, a lot of acres. There was cattle from everywhere, there was cattle coming in on the trains and by truck," said Froman.

Mark Servaes has owned the Stockyards since 2012, but with the land becoming more valuable along with other factors, helped make the decision to sell.

"I mean it gets harder to do business here in St. Joe with all the new EPA regulations, so makes it tougher there expense wise and then our staff, i got like 7 or 8 guys in their 70's so just a combined reasoning," said Servaes.

For St. Joseph, it does not look like there will be another stockyards in the town in the near future.

"I don't think there's probably any possibility for one right here in city limits. It makes it tough to do it now," said Servaes.

The final sale will be on May 19th, and once it's gone, many will miss it as it has created so many memories and connections over the years.

"It's been tough, most of our customers aren't customers in our eyes anymore, they all became friends we've done business with them for so long," said Servaes.

"It had a pretty big influence over the years and so it will sure be miss, that's for darn sure," said Froman.

The final sale will start at 9:00am on May 19th.