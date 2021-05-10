Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The St. Joseph Stockyards final days closing in

After more than a century in St. Joseph, the Stockyards final sale will be on May 19th at 9:00am. Owner Mark Servaes has been with the stockyards for 30 years and says "its a tough decision" to sell.

Posted: May 10, 2021 5:12 PM
Updated: May 10, 2021 5:21 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) After more than 100 years of operations, the St. Joseph Stockyards will soon be closed. 

"It's tough, it's a tough decision on my part I mean we've been here for a 100 and some years, and I've been here for 30 myself and most of my staff has been here that long or longer, so its tough," said Owner of the St. Joseph Stockyards, Mark Servaes.

A St. Joseph staple for more than a century.

Osborn Auction House owner Daniel Froman, says he, along with many others, cherish childhood memories that were made at the Stockyards. 

"From the time I was 5 to 10 or 12 years old, we would walk the pens. I'd walk with my grandfather and he would buy different cattle out of each pen," said Froman.

Froman says he even remembers how popular it was.

"I can kind of remember when it was huge down there and they covered, you know, a lot of acres. There was cattle from everywhere, there was cattle coming in on the trains and by truck," said Froman.

Mark Servaes has owned the Stockyards since 2012, but with the land becoming more valuable along with other factors, helped make the decision to sell. 

"I mean it gets harder to do business here in St. Joe with all the new EPA regulations, so makes it tougher there expense wise and then our staff, i got like 7 or 8 guys in their 70's so just a combined reasoning," said Servaes.

For St. Joseph, it does not look like there will be another stockyards in the town in the near future. 

"I don't think there's probably any possibility for one right here in city limits. It makes it tough to do it now," said Servaes.

The final sale will be on May 19th, and once it's gone, many will miss it as it has created so many memories and connections over the years. 

"It's been tough, most of our customers aren't customers in our eyes anymore, they all became friends we've done business with them for so long," said Servaes.

"It had a pretty big influence over the years and so it will sure be miss, that's for darn sure," said Froman.

The final sale will start at 9:00am on May 19th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Monday was a cool and cloudy day with temperatures landing about 10 degrees below average in the low to mid 60s. Most of today was cloudy and dry but we could not rule out a few areas of drizzle that develop throughout the day. Tuesday will be another cloudy and cool day with the chance for a few isolated areas of light rain and drizzle. Sunshine will start to reappear on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures remaining below average. Temperatures will start to warm up Friday into the weekend with increasing rain chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories