St. Joseph Substitute recognized by school leaders

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local substitute teacher is being recognized for her heart and dedication during the 2020-2021 school year.

Amy Brooks was awarded the Top Substitute Teacher award by EDUStaff, the company that recruits substitutes and staff for school districts across the country. Out of all of EDUStaff’s substitutes, Brooks topped the list.

“She is just, she is fantastic. I really cannot say enough good things about her. If there’s anything that comes open she is the first that’s like where do you need me to go. I mean she shows up every day and she shows up for those kids. She has the biggest heart,” said Stephanie Weir, the EDUStaff regional recruiter.

Brooks began subbing when she moved back to Missouri last fall. The district teachers and administrators who nominated Brooks described her as flexible, energetic, and an asset. She is now a regular substitute for Robidoux Middle School.

The award was presented at the St. Joseph School Board meeting Monday night. Brooks was given a standing ovation by the crowd which included Robidoux’s Principal.