(ST. JOSEPH, MO.)- St. Joseph Transit encouraging residents to give public transportation a try.

The third Thursday in June is known as national Dump the Pump day. It encourages people to ride public transportation instead of driving.

To celebrate, St. Joseph transit offered free rides on all of its eight fixed routes.

General Manager, Mary Gaston told us this was a great way to see what this service gives to the city.

"Transit is an important asset to a city that functions well. It supports the economy," Gaston said. "People can get to and from jobs. It supports people who need it for other reasons, like to go and shop or get medical services or to school. There's a lot of things people use the transit to get to."

St. Joseph Transit offers daily bus rides for just $1 or discounted monthly passes. They are also now offering summer youth passes for kids.

For more information, you can call (816) 233-6700.