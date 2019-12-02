St. Joseph Transit looking to purchase 15 new heavy-duty buses

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City Council will vote at Monday night's meeting on a resolution that would authorize the purchase of 15 new heavy-duty buses for St. Joseph Transit.

In 2018, the City was one of only two agencies in Missouri to receive a $4.725 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

In 2018, before the City was awarded this grant, nine new buses had been purchased by the city to replace a few of the Transit's oldest rides. However, the grant will now allow the agency to replace the remaining 11 buses with the addition of four more.

"We're just very excited to expand the fleet and have faster service for customers, and we're really excited to have all new clean buses that have more state-of-the-art technology and aren't outdated and have fewer miles," Chance Long, Transit planning manager, said.

She added that all of the 11 buses have reached or exceeded their useful life. In fact, two of the buses are 7 years old with about 299,539 miles, three of them are 15 years old with roughly 640,327 miles, and six of them are 14 years old with an average of 612,081 miles.

"That has increased the cost of maintenance and repair over the last few years, and so these new buses will significantly decrease the amount we need to spend on that," Long said.

The total cost of the project will be $6.75 million: 70 percent ($4.725M) will come from the FTA grant, and the remaining 30 percent ($2.025M) will come from the Mass Transit Tax Fund.

The new buses will also be equipped with WiFi, cell phone charging ports and real-time security cameras. If passed through council, the new fleet will arrive in St. Joe in about 10 months.