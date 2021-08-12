Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph Transit seeks public input on refresh

Bus riders can take an online survey to choose between two new bus routes plans as well as offer suggestions for a re brand.

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 10:36 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Officials with St. Joseph Transit said the time has come to reassess the transportation needs of an ever-growing city.

"Things evolve over time," Michelle Schultz, General Manager, St. Joseph Transit said.  "People's demands where they want to go have changed,"

The city bus company is making big changes to its bus service "The Ride" in more ways than one.

Schultz said not only is the company looking to update bus routes to enhance service, but they're also wanting to update their look with a re-brand.

"It's fun to be creative try to find and meet people's needs," Schultz said. 

transportation officials want bus riders' input before moving forward on any plans.

"We are looking for a lot of public comments," Chance Gallagher, transportation manager, Metropolitan Planning Organization said. "We want to get our riders to give us what they want." 

Thursday evening at City Hall, the public got the chance to choose between two options the bus company is looking at to update their routes.

"I think both of them are great plans," Marilynn Baker, a rider said. "It's going to be beneficial to the town." 

Transportation officials said the update will build upon the progress they've already made.

"We have an all-new bus fleet and we have more buses to hold more people," Gallagher said. 

Riders are hoping the changes will go a long way in keeping St. Joe more connected into the future. 

"When we do the rebranding and the new routes, I think it's going to revamp everything for St. Joe," Baker said. 

St. Joe Transit has provided a link for bus riders to take an online survey in search of feedback.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Heat and humidity continues today with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will be back in the triple digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Most of today will be dry but we do have the chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight as a cold front approaches our area. A few showers and thunderstorms could be possible Friday morning before clearing out. The weekend looks to be comfortable with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories