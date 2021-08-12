St. Joseph Transit seeks public input on refresh

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Officials with St. Joseph Transit said the time has come to reassess the transportation needs of an ever-growing city.

"Things evolve over time," Michelle Schultz, General Manager, St. Joseph Transit said. "People's demands where they want to go have changed,"

The city bus company is making big changes to its bus service "The Ride" in more ways than one.

Schultz said not only is the company looking to update bus routes to enhance service, but they're also wanting to update their look with a re-brand.

"It's fun to be creative try to find and meet people's needs," Schultz said.

transportation officials want bus riders' input before moving forward on any plans.

"We are looking for a lot of public comments," Chance Gallagher, transportation manager, Metropolitan Planning Organization said. "We want to get our riders to give us what they want."

Thursday evening at City Hall, the public got the chance to choose between two options the bus company is looking at to update their routes.

"I think both of them are great plans," Marilynn Baker, a rider said. "It's going to be beneficial to the town."

Transportation officials said the update will build upon the progress they've already made.

"We have an all-new bus fleet and we have more buses to hold more people," Gallagher said.

Riders are hoping the changes will go a long way in keeping St. Joe more connected into the future.

"When we do the rebranding and the new routes, I think it's going to revamp everything for St. Joe," Baker said.

St. Joe Transit has provided a link for bus riders to take an online survey in search of feedback.