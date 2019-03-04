St. Joseph Transit unveils nine brand new buses

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Transit held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday for city officials to unveil one of the nine new buses that will soon be hitting the road.

Part of a $3.78 million project, the transit system will be replacing nice of the oldest buses with the new ones. Each bus costing nearly $421,000.

The buses were delivered last week and some of the more noticeable changes will be an improved entrance ramp and a fresher and cleaner look. These buses will also operate with a clean diesel engine, which is environmentally friendly.

Mary Gaston, the general manager of the St. Joseph Transit, says the new buses will offer passengers a better riding experience.

"Our customers are going to enjoy a more dependable ride because we should have fewer breakdowns," Gaston said. "The buses will be clean and look nice. It'll be a much more pleasant ride for our customers. And I think that's great. I hope our customers enjoy that."

Funds to purchase the buses were provided by local funds and the move was approved by city council last year.

A newly awarded grant by the Federal Transit Administration will allow the transit system to replace the 11 other buses of the 20 bus fleet. Replacing those buses will have 70 percent of the costs covered by the grant.

The first bus will be put into service on Monday.