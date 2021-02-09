Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph Walmart pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccine

Walmart said the initial vaccine supply will be limited.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 5:59 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several Walmart pharmacies in northwest Missouri, including two in St. Joseph, will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials announced Tuesday that Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines on Feb. 12. Missouri is one of 22 states set to received federal vaccine allocations this week.

In St. Joseph, both the North and South Belt Walmarts along with Sam's Club will administer the vaccine. There are also locations in Chillicothe and Bethany.

  • Walmart #834 810 S 37th St. Bethany, MO 64424
  • Walmart #135 1000 Graves St. Chillicothe, MO 64601
  • Walmart #560 4201 N. Belt Hwy St. Joseph, MO 64506
  • Walmart #2994 3022 S. Belt Hwy St. Joseph, MO 64503
  • Sam's Club #4920 5201 N. Belt Hwy Ste A St. Joseph, 64506

Walmart said the initial vaccine supply will be limited.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Missouri.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 3°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -5°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 3°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 12°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -2°
Extremely cold wind chills are expected across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Wednesday morning. Wind chills are expected to stay in the -5to -15 degree range all week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories