St. Joseph Walmart pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several Walmart pharmacies in northwest Missouri, including two in St. Joseph, will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials announced Tuesday that Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines on Feb. 12. Missouri is one of 22 states set to received federal vaccine allocations this week.

In St. Joseph, both the North and South Belt Walmarts along with Sam's Club will administer the vaccine. There are also locations in Chillicothe and Bethany.

Walmart #834 810 S 37th St. Bethany, MO 64424

Walmart #135 1000 Graves St. Chillicothe, MO 64601

Walmart #560 4201 N. Belt Hwy St. Joseph, MO 64506

Walmart #2994 3022 S. Belt Hwy St. Joseph, MO 64503

Sam's Club #4920 5201 N. Belt Hwy Ste A St. Joseph, 64506

Walmart said the initial vaccine supply will be limited.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Missouri.