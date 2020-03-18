St. Joseph amends declaration of local state of emergency to reduce 'group events' from 50 to 10

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) All restaurants, taverns, convenience stores and retail stores will be restricted in serving food and drink on-site for the next 15 days according to the City of St. Joseph.

An amendment to the mayor's order for a local state of emergency reduces the number of people allowed at a "group event" from 50 to 10 for the next 15 days.

The amendment defines group events as "any gathering of 10 or more people at any professional, social, cultural, religious, athletic, entertainment, or other special event facility where people are not separated by physical space of at least six feet. Generally, customers must walk in, pick up food and depart without delay."

No more than 10 people, including employees, vendors and customers, can be inside a convenience store or gas station at any one time.

However, the declaration does state that "grocery stores, pharmacies or other retailers providing household goods as a substantial portion of their business are not required to close or limit occupancy or operation."

Child care facilities are also exempt from the declaration and order.

Below is the full order.