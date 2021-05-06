Clear
St. Joseph annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast returned on Thursday

The 10th annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast saw a packed house Thursday morning. The breakfast had members from the community, business leaders, students, and guest speakers all in attendance.

Posted: May 6, 2021 12:59 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A packed house for the annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast shows another sign of pre-pandemic times.

“You know we’re social animals, we’re not meant to do things alone watching our computer screens. We’re meant to interact with one another and this was a great interaction this morning,” said St. Joseph Mayor, Bill McMurray.

This year's event saw many community members, business leaders and even students in attendance.

“It’s just great to see all the kids here, great to see 50 plus tables filled, social distancing I might add, somewhat,” said McMurray.

Another face in the crowd, guest speaker and author William Federer.

“It’s just a tremendous honor to be here in St. Joseph, and I’m just so impressed by the Mayor, the elected officials, the pastors," said Federer. "Such a warm loving family feeling here (St. Joseph)."

The Mayor was hoping to have Federer speak at last year's Prayer Breakfast, but like many things, COVID-19 put a stop to those plans. 

Now finally in St. Joseph, Federer shared his hope that with faith, the country can move past the pandemic.

"I just thought it was appropriate in this health care challenge to remind ourselves that we’ve been through this before and with the help of the lord we can get through it this time,” said Federer.

