Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph antique show held at Civic Center

The St. Joseph antique show and vintage market held its annual show at the arena Feb.16-17

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 12:28 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's a long-standing tradition that continues at the Civic Center, the annual antique show brings out furnishings and knick-knacks of old, as well as folks just looking to explore.

"For me and for others in this business its all about the hunt," Angie Hummer, show promoter said.  

Organizers behind the show said about 60 vendors from near and as far away as Michigan came to St. Joseph to take part in the show.

The vendors taking part brought their own mix of eclectic taste to the show.

RT Rustics specializes in repurposing old furniture. 

"We’re former co-workers and started just kind of doing this for fun." Rosemary Salerno, RT Rustics said.

They said there’s a market for upcycled furniture.

For most visitors though, it’s was all about finding that diamond in the rough, that special item that can’t be found in a store or on Amazon.com, items that tell a story of a time gone by.

"You come with an expectation of just finding a treasure." Eric Martin, a visitor said.

it’s that feeling visitors said that keeps visitors coming back

"Because it’s fun," Martin said.

The St. Joseph Antique Show and Vintage Market will open again on Sunday, Feb 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $6 and kids 16 and under are free.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Snow is expected to continue overnight being most widespread before midnight. This system could bring a little bit of a wintry mix, mainly along Highway 36 and south. That is where snow may mix in with some sleet or freezing rain. Ice accumulations are possible towards Platte County and the KC metro.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events