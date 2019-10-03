St. Joseph, area Hy-Vee's impacted by data breach

(DES MOINES, Iowa) After detecting unauthorized activity on some payment processing systems in July, Hy-Vee has released specific time frames and locations of places that have been impacted.

The St. Joseph, Maryville, and Chillicothe fuel pumps were impacted, the company says.

Hy-Vee launched an investigation after learning about the unauthorized activity. Investigators were able identify the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale devices at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants.

The general time frame for when data from cards used at these locations may have been accessed are from December 14, 2018 to July 29, 2019. The company says that six locations could have seen it as early as November 9, 2019 and one location as late as August 2, 2019.

In a press release, the company says:

"For those customers Hy-Vee can identify as having used their card at a location involved during that location's specific timeframe and for whom Hy-Vee has a mailing address or email address, Hy-Vee will be mailing them a letter or sending them an email."

Customers are encouraged to review payment card statements and report any unauthorized activity to your card issuer.