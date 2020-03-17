Clear
St. Joseph bars, restaurants ordered closed due to Coronavirus

Will not affect drive-thru, curbside and delivery services

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 7:49 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 7:58 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSPEH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph city leaders have announced they will follow the lead of other communities and order all bars and restaurants in the city limits to temporarily close their doors due to the Coronavirus for 15 days.

Businesses will be reqiured to shut down Wednesday night just after midnight (12:01 a.m.).

Mayor Bill McMurray said drive-thru, curbside and delivery services will not be affected.

McMurray said that the decision was made following a meeting with city leaders and the governor, who gave a statewide update on the response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Several other states and cities, including Kansas City, have enacted similar restrictions.

Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloud cover temperatures still warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures are going to warm up on Wednesday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s and a pretty good bet that we will see widespread rain across the area.
