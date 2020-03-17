St. Joseph bars, restaurants ordered closed due to Coronavirus

(ST. JOSPEH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph city leaders have announced they will follow the lead of other communities and order all bars and restaurants in the city limits to temporarily close their doors due to the Coronavirus for 15 days.

Businesses will be reqiured to shut down Wednesday night just after midnight (12:01 a.m.).

Mayor Bill McMurray said drive-thru, curbside and delivery services will not be affected.



McMurray said that the decision was made following a meeting with city leaders and the governor, who gave a statewide update on the response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Several other states and cities, including Kansas City, have enacted similar restrictions.