St. Joseph becomes tourist hotspot

As Coronavirus restrictions ease more people are inclined to explore the area. The city's history and architecture are the biggest draws.

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 10:09 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH Mo.) Much like the pioneers of the old west, many people right now are looking to get out and explore, and more are choosing St. Joseph as a starting point.

Gina Camp and her family said they just had to stop in on their way home to Los Angeles, she said the city has left a good impression.

"We drove from Kansas here on our trip back to the west coast because we wanted to stop into this town specifically," Camp said. 

"It’s a very historic feel. "I really think this area is pretty."

The Pony Express Museum is seeing a major boost in business as more people from all around the country and beyond are showing up.

"I wouldn't say it’s the normal anymore, it’s just the new fun." Cindy Daffron, executive director, Pony Express Museum said. 

The boost has also been seen in the revenue for the museum, after a financial drought last year.

Daffron said in the past year she's seen revenue increase ten-fold. 

Natives of the city who’ve left for bigger cities said they haven’t forgotten the history here.

"I think St. Joe has so much to add," Elaine Taylor St. Joseph native and Texas resident said. "It is literally the jumping-off place for the west."

Travellers said they're also eager to see the Jesse James Museum and experience our local cuisine.

Another warm and sunny day today with highs in the low to mid 90s. This evening will be warm and mild with lows in the mid 70s and clear skies. Hot and humid conditions will continue on Friday with the first half of the day dry and sunny. Rain chances will start to increase during the afternoon hours as a cold front rolls through. A few showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along the front. Conditions look to dry out this weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.
