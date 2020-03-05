St. Joseph blood center fears coronavirus affects donations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Community Blood Center is asking healthy donors to give blood amid an increasing number of canceled blood drives due to coronavirus concerns.

Schools, organizations, and businesses collect 75 percent of blood donations in the Kansas City region through blood drives.

According to a news release from the CBC, there was an uptick of canceled blood drives in March due to fears about the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“With the fear of the coronavirus and everyone’s reactions to it. We are anticipating that some of our blood drives will be canceled,” said Pam Holman with the CBC of St. Joseph. “Our blood drives are held outside of our buildings and by different organizations so we really depend on them to hold the blood drives and people go there and donate.”

The CBC wants the public to know that donating blood is safe and staff is trained to prevent the risk of spreading infectious diseases.

If, however, you have traveled to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, come into contact with someone who has a confirmed case, experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms, then you are ineligible to donate.