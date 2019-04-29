St. Joseph bowler to go pro

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph bowler has announced his intentions of going pro.

26-year-old Ryan Burks has already bowled 40 perfect 300 games. The 2010 Benton graduate bowled for four years on the team from Calumet College of St. Joseph (Indiana) while earning a degree in business management. Now he wants to make bowling his business. He has returned to St. Joseph to launch his professional career.

Burks says bowling is a sport that is much more than meets the eye.

"It gets pretty complex," Burks said. "There's hundreds of different bowling balls and hundreds of different oil patterns that require you to bowl the ball straighter, with a smaller angle or bigger angles, slower speed, higher speed. I can spin it or come up the back of it a little bit, change the rotation.

Burks grew up watching some of the best bowlers in the world on televised bowling tournaments. He says that is where he wants to take his game.

"Hopefully to TV and winning titles, that's what I want to do," he said. "I want to be the best. I want to be the best in the world."

One of his first bowling coaches, former Belt Bowl owner Tim Tucker, says Burks has what it takes to win.

"He's got a killer attitude, he learns, his brain is a bowling sponge," Tucker said. "I think the sky's the limit."

Burks comes from a bowling family. His mother and father, Doug and Brenda Burks have been league bowlers for years. The couple is already getting another generation of Burks' on the lanes, taking their grandchildren to the bowling alley often.

"That's something we've done, something we do together as a family," Brenda Burks said.

They are both proud and excited of the opportunity their son has in showing his bowling talents to the world.

"We couldn't be more proud of him of the accomplishments he's making and the goals he's got set for himself," said Doug Burks.

While it's only 60 feet from the foul line to the pins on a bowling lane, Burks knows for him to be successful in his new career, he'll have to go a little farther.

"I know it's a long journey. I know there's a lot of great bowlers out there. But, I want to be the best. I want to be the best in the world," he said.

Burks aleady bowls in regional tournaments almost weekly. He says he bowls between 20-25 games every week. When he goes pro, that number will nearly double.