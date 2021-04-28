St. Joseph businesses looking to hire employees

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) For those looking for work, there is some new hope.

“We have over 100 positions available,” said the Owner of the St. Joseph McDonald's, Chris Habiger.

St. Joseph's McDonald's franchise is now hiring.

One of many companies putting up the help wanted sign after a year of uncertainty in the job market due to the pandemic.

“There’s a ton of openings, virtually everyone is hiring at this point,” said Owner of Express Employment Professionals, Vern Patterson.

Hiring agencies say getting people back to work will be beneficial for everyone involved, including the community as a whole.

But they say that many are hesitant because of the stimulus checks.

“With everything that the Government has done there's been a lot of folks now, who are hesitant to come back to work because they are getting extra stimulus to stay at home, but the jobs are there,” said Patterson.

With jobs even starting out anywhere from 13 to 14 dollars an hour, to even in the 30s.

Hiring officials want those who are waiting for COVID benefits to end first, to know that those great paying jobs come and go quickly.

"The stimulus and the benefits aren't going to be out there forever. And we’ve got a lot of really good jobs right now, and that now's the time because when that does stop, they may not be available,” said Express Employment Professionals Business Developer, Casey Huskey.

Express Employment Professionals say they have integrated online meetings with people seeking employment somewhere, and that there are more than 40 businesses in town looking for hires.

With so many job openings, experts say it is time to go back to work.

"Its time to get back to normal, get back to working and increase the workforce,” said Huskey.

“Whether we’re their first job or they had many jobs, we’re looking for friendly people to join our team,” said Habiger.

Express Employment Professionals will be having a 2-day job fair on May 14th and May 15th at the food court at the East Hills Shopping Center.