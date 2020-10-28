Clear
Political newcomer takes on experienced candidate for Missouri's District 10 State seat

While the two candidates can see eye-to-eye on Missouri's education fund being a top issue, Medicaid expansion is where the two falter.

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 3:45 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Former St. Joseph mayor turned state representative facing off against political newcomer in Missouri's District 10 State seat. 

“I’m a working class candidate and I just feel like Mr. Falkner doesn’t have that experience, doesn’t recognize that because he has been in politics for so long,” said Colby Murphy, Democratic candidate for Missouri State Representative. 

Republican candidate Bill Falkner, first term incumbent for Missouri's House and two-time St. Joseph mayor is vying for two more years in Jefferson City. 

“With the COVID that hit this last year, there was a few things that didn’t get accomplished that I want to get accomplished,” said Bill Falkner, Republican incumbent for Missouri State Representative District 10. 

Murphy hopes to kick start his political career this election. He's a recent political science graduate from Missouri Western and a long time healthcare worker. 

“I have worked in healthcare since I was 18," said Murphy, "I think my experience in the healthcare field has really prepared me for this particular fight. I think anyone can look at this current election whether it be local, state or national and realize that if not the number one issue, it’s probably healthcare."

The COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on public education's wallet, an already diminishing fund that both candidates agree needs to be replenished, not sliced. 

“Why when we need tax cuts or budget cuts is it always the education budget that we go after first?” asked Murphy. 

Falkner agreed and said government needs to improve the weakend budget.

“Let's face it. Our upper education systems are not funded as well as they should be,” said Falkner. 

While the two candidates can see eye-to-eye on Missouri's education fund being a top issue, Medicaid expansion is where the two falter. 

Falker said,“I believe in the next few years, it’s going to be trying to get enough funding for all the programs we have and education is a big portion of that.”

Murphy is pleased with Missouri's recent passing of Medicaid and said, “Now it’s rolling it out, getting it to the people and expanding those clinics, hospitals and access.”

Buchanan County residents have a choice on November 3rd. 

They can vote for Murphy, an everyday working Missourian with the simple goal of helping people or Falkner, a man with a decade of politics under his belt fighting to continue his mission in the capitol. 

Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.
