St. Joseph celebrates Easter Sunday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) On this Easter holiday, many packed churches and other places of worship around the world including here in st. Joseph.

The nondenominational restoration church downtown just one of those places... Holding a special celebration for easter this morning.

Dozens of people packed the church to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Church leaders say the day gives many a chance to celebrate the holiday.

"I think its a time to meditate," Jose Rogriguez, Evangelist said. "People get together on Easter just to celebrate the resurrection day how he rose up from the dead and now he's alive."

The Restoration Church is located at 2nd and Francis St. in downtown St. Joseph.