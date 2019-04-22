Clear

St. Joseph celebrates Easter Sunday

The Christian holiday was celebrated across st. Joseph and across the globe

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 12:06 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) On this Easter holiday, many packed churches and other places of worship around the world including here in st. Joseph.

The nondenominational restoration church downtown just one of those places... Holding a special celebration for easter this morning.
Dozens of people packed the church to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Church leaders say the day gives many a chance to celebrate the holiday.

"I think its a time to meditate," Jose Rogriguez, Evangelist said. "People get together on Easter just to celebrate the resurrection day how he rose up from the dead and now he's alive."

The Restoration Church is located at 2nd and Francis St.  in downtown St. Joseph.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Easter Sunday ended up being the warmest day of 2019 (so far) with highs in the mid to upper 80s but changes are on the way to begin the week as a cold front will bring some cooler air to the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events