St. Joseph celebrates Halloween Sunday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) in the Stonecrest neighborhood, streets were filled with trick or treaters Sunday evening.

Families like the Liles said they were eager to get out of the house once again.

It's just nice to get out and see all the neighbors again and all the kids dressed up in their favorite costumes so it's really been fun so far." Patrick Lile, father said.

After strict restrictions were put in place against gatherings last year due to Covid-19, trick-or-treaters and their families were looking forward to a more traditional celebration.

Some who live in the neighborhood said last year said restrictions didn't change their celebration too much.

"Last year was pretty much business as usual," Jennifer Smith, homeowner said. "We had a lot of trick-or-treaters last year.

Others said they weren't able to do much more than sleep through the night of terror.

Now, with restrictions lifted, families could focus on other things, like their costumes.

The spirit of Halloween lives on despite the global pandemic.

"It just feels fun and normal out," Sara Lile, trick-or-treating with family said.