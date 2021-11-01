Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Joseph celebrates Halloween Sunday

After pandemic restriction put a damper on last year's festivities for some, families were eager to get out of the house once again this year.

Posted: Nov 1, 2021 12:57 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) in the Stonecrest neighborhood, streets were filled with trick or treaters Sunday evening.

Families like the Liles said they were eager to get out of the house once again.

It's just nice to get out and see all the neighbors again and all the kids dressed up in their favorite costumes so it's really been fun so far." Patrick Lile, father said. 

After strict restrictions were put in place against gatherings last year due to Covid-19, trick-or-treaters and their families were looking forward to a more traditional celebration.

Some who live in the neighborhood said last year said restrictions didn't change their celebration too much.

"Last year was pretty much business as usual," Jennifer Smith,  homeowner said. "We had a lot of trick-or-treaters last year. 

Others said they weren't able to do much more than sleep through the night of terror. 

Now, with restrictions lifted, families could focus on other things, like their costumes. 

The spirit of Halloween lives on despite the global pandemic. 

"It just feels fun and normal out," Sara Lile, trick-or-treating with family said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Atchison
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
The Halloween weekend ended with chilly but pleasant conditions with highs in the mid 50s and sunshine. Lows will drop down into the 30s overnight with increasing clouds. Rain chances return on Monday with showers possible late morning into the afternoon. Most of the precipitation will be rain but cannot rule out a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain, but no impacts are expected. Conditions for the rest of the week will be cooler than normal with highs in the 40s and 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories