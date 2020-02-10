St. Joseph chamber of commerce announces restaurants participating in first ever Restaurant Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday the restaurants that will participate in St. Joseph's firs Restaurant Week.

Participating restaurants will offer specials and highlight food items from Feb. 21 to March 1. The week will kick off

with a launch party at 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, at Hi-Ho Bar and Grill.

In the days leading up to Restaurant Week, both the Chamber and Joe Town Fun will give away gift certificates to

participating restaurants through participation on Facebook pages.

"We've been hearing a lot of excitement about St. Joseph having a Restaurant Week since we started talking about

the idea," said Alyson Fisher, owner of Joe Town Fun. "We're anxious to see what new favorites residents find."

The goal of the week is to attract new customers during a traditionally slow time of the year.

"Restaurant Week gives people a fun reason to get out, enjoy their city and support local businesses," said Natalie

Redmond, Vice President of Membership for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. "We want to encourage residents to try

new restaurants, find new favorites and support our local businesses."

The following restaurants will participate:

Adams Bar & Grill

Big Sky Donuts

Boudreaux's Louisiana Seafood & Steaks

Cafe Pony Espresso

Cardinal Country Bakery

D&G Pub & Grub

East Hills Shopping Center -- Special Food Truck Day, Feb. 22

Felix Street Gourmet

Fredrick Inn

Gold-N-Glaze Donuts & Coffee

Hi-Ho Bar & Grill

Hoof & Horn Steak

Huckleberry

Jake's Steakhouse & Sports Bar

Luna's Fine Dining at Albrecht-Kemper

Magoons Delicatessen

Marco Polo

Moila

Pappy's Grill & Pub

Planet Sub

Room 108

Simple Simon's Pizza

St. Jo Frontier Casino

St. Joseph Country Club

Texas Roadhouse

Specials that restaurant will offer during the week can be found on stjrestaurantweek.com.