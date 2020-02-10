St. Joseph chamber of commerce announces restaurants participating in first ever Restaurant Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday the restaurants that will participate in St. Joseph's firs Restaurant Week.
Participating restaurants will offer specials and highlight food items from Feb. 21 to March 1. The week will kick off
with a launch party at 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, at Hi-Ho Bar and Grill.
In the days leading up to Restaurant Week, both the Chamber and Joe Town Fun will give away gift certificates to
participating restaurants through participation on Facebook pages.
"We've been hearing a lot of excitement about St. Joseph having a Restaurant Week since we started talking about
the idea," said Alyson Fisher, owner of Joe Town Fun. "We're anxious to see what new favorites residents find."
The goal of the week is to attract new customers during a traditionally slow time of the year.
"Restaurant Week gives people a fun reason to get out, enjoy their city and support local businesses," said Natalie
Redmond, Vice President of Membership for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. "We want to encourage residents to try
new restaurants, find new favorites and support our local businesses."
The following restaurants will participate:
- Adams Bar & Grill
- Big Sky Donuts
- Boudreaux's Louisiana Seafood & Steaks
- Cafe Pony Espresso
- Cardinal Country Bakery
- D&G Pub & Grub
- East Hills Shopping Center -- Special Food Truck Day, Feb. 22
- Felix Street Gourmet
- Fredrick Inn
- Gold-N-Glaze Donuts & Coffee
- Hi-Ho Bar & Grill
- Hoof & Horn Steak
- Huckleberry
- Jake's Steakhouse & Sports Bar
- Luna's Fine Dining at Albrecht-Kemper
- Magoons Delicatessen
- Marco Polo
- Moila
- Pappy's Grill & Pub
- Planet Sub
- Room 108
- Simple Simon's Pizza
- St. Jo Frontier Casino
- St. Joseph Country Club
- Texas Roadhouse
Specials that restaurant will offer during the week can be found on stjrestaurantweek.com.
