St. Joseph chiefs fans bused to Super Bowl Victory parade.

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Hundreds of Kansas City Chiefs fans from St. Joseph packed five buses to Wednesday's parade and rally celebrating the football team's Super Bowl victory.

Several fans in one of the buses were excited about the day's events.

"It's gonna be the biggest party in the world," Melisa Turner a Chief's fan said.

"We get to see Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes," James Kindred a Chief's fan said. "We get to see them all."

Bus driver John Rock also got in the spirit while on the bus, he along with fans on board were quick to point out his striking resemblance to Chief's head coach Andy Reid.

"I was runner up in the Andy Reid look-alike contest, " Rock said.

Once the buses arrived in downtown Kansas City, a sea of red made up of chiefs fans had already flooded Liberty Memorial park, Union Station, and Grand Ave., the main corridor for the parade route.

Chiefs fans from far and wide all across chiefs kingdom and beyond braved the bitter cold temperatures to celebrate something many of them thought they’d never see in their lifetimes, a Super Bowl win for the ages.

"This is once in a lifetime, this is history," Renner Grub, Chief's fan said.

"It’s just a moment to remember all around," Turner said.

Fans said they hope it won’t be fifty more years until the next trip to the Super Bowl for the Chiefs, the memories made at this celebration are sure to last with fans for far longer than a half-century.

"I never really thought we would see a Super Bowl win," Elizabeth Bunzee, Chief's fan said. "Hopefully, we have more to come."

Heartland Trailways provided the transportation to and from the parade, an estimated 300 chiefs fans total packed the five buses.