St. Joseph city and business leaders consider next steps in reopening

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While Missouri Governor Mike Parson has hinted at easing coronavirus restrictions across the state, St. Joseph leaders are considering the same.

"We've been discussing that issue, as you might imagine with the city attorney and also the Chamber of Commerce executive,” St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said. “We’ve been talking about a little bit of loosening.”

The city’s business community is cautiously optimistic.

“I think the business community is hopeful that as a community we can continue to move forward,” St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce President and CEO R. Patt Lilly said.

On the state and local level, phase one restrictions deemed non-essential to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Those restrictions were eased on May, 4.

“I’m just so impressed how the small businesses in particular really got creative and really got industrious,” Lilly said.

State and local officials allowed some businesses to reopen with social distancing guidelines and limits on the number of people allowed in the buildings.

Now those rules are expiring and more rules may go away.

The state is reporting just shy of 15,200 cases of Covid-19 with 848 deaths.

In Buchanan County, there are more than 770 confirmed cases with two deaths, with 47 new cases since June 1.

“The hospitalizations are up to 13 from 11 so that’s a little worrisome,” McMurray said. “But still it’s low numbers so I mean we’re just very lucky.”

The Chamber of Commerce said those low numbers are a reflection of businesses taking the guidelines seriously, making sure customers and workers are safe and that they’re ready for the next phase.

“The restaurant owners I know, they like to be able to greet their customers,” Lilly said. “They like to see the smile on their face when they get a good meal and so there’s more to all of that than just making a dollar. It’s their life."

Here’s a few things business owners would like to see in phase two of the reopening.

1.No curfew.

“People believe that that curfew has not really been really effective per say, in protecting people from the virus,” Lilly said.

2. Occupancy Limits lifted

Currently businesses can’t go above 25 percent capacity.

3. Finally, in general, less orders.

Business owners have been voicing concerns about staying on top of the different rules and changes at the state and local levels.

“I think that’s not only better for the consumer but also the businesses as well,” Lilly said.

While McMurray hasn’t said exactly what he is asking his council to consider for phase two, if the city keeps posting good Covid-19 stats, “If we can we will loosen a little bit but not a whole lot,” McMurray said. “And for another two week period. We want to do this incrementally.”

The city order expires on Monday, June 15.

Governor Parson will discuss the next phase for the state level of reopening during his press briefing Thursday.