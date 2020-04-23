Clear
St. Joseph city budget impacted by coronavirus shutdown

With residents staying home, they are not paying sales taxes which accounts for an estimated 24 percent of the city's general income.

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 10:16 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City leaders received the not-so-surprising news Wednesday that the COVID-19 economic shutdown will impact the budget. 

During the shutdown, city staff fears a 20 to 30 percent drop in that revenue. City manager Bruce Woody says the lost revenue could impact the city's general services all across the board.

"That's a major impact to the primary fund source that pays for salaries and capital expenses for the most basic of services: public safety and street maintenance," Woody said. 

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, sales tax revenue was actually up by about four percent from last year.

City council members will be looking at these numbers hard as they develop next year's budget which starts July 1.

Lots of clouds across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will move in Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night as temperatures will again be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
