St. Joseph city leaders break ground for firefighter memorial

The St. Joseph Fire Department has spent the last few years trying to create a unique way to honor the city's fallen firefighters and those who continue to serve.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 3:45 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 3:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Tuesday, members of the city council and St. Joseph Fire Department 

The memorial will sit just outside St. Joseph Fire Station 9 located on Faraon near North 32nd Street. 

It looks like we have a significant chance for rainfall coming into the picture late Thursday night and Friday morning when we could see on and off again storms and they could last through the weekend.
