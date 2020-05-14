St. Joseph city leaders give the go-ahead to reopen bars

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph bar owners got the news they wanted to hear Wednesday when they found out they'll be able to reopen Thursday.

The city council gave the go-ahead at a work session Wednesday, but there will be some restrictions.

Bars, like restaurants, will have to stop serving alcohol at 10 PM on weeknights and midnight on weekends.

There are no new occupancy limits for bars, however they are requiring social distancing.

The timing couldn't come soon enough for some bar owners, who have been frustrated they've had to stay closed while restaurants have been open.

“How is it different for a restaurant to be open that serves alcohol? They are sitting across a table, just as you would in a bar and it’s not okay for a bar to open,” bar patron Laurie Brown said during the virtual work session.

“Quite frankly I find it disgusting that business owners are being treated like kindergartners,” bar owner Kim Bigham said.

City leaders said they were following recommendations set by CDC which states that bars should remain closed under phase one of a city's reopening plan.