St. Joseph city leaders discuss stay-at-home extension

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) During a conference call work session Monday, St. Joseph city leaders were in unanimous agreement to extend the stay-at-home order.
The order would be continued through April 24, matching the St. Joseph School District extension to remain closed. As it gets closer to that date, the city will reevaluate if another order is needed.
However, mayor Bill McMurray says the city will be more strict on getting residents to comply including warning letters and sending city officials out to businesses.
