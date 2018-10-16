St. Joseph city officials continue Monterey Street discussions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A $250 million bio-diesel plant could soon be making a home in St. Joseph, but the city still has some concerns about closing down Monterey Street from 6th Street to 8th Street.

"All they have done is requested a vacation of the street with no supporting data other than they would need to do that to make their development work," Asst. Director of Public Works Brady McKinley said.

River Biofuels hasn't provided the city with an update on how this will impact traffic.

"We require a traffic study to determine what traffic is going across that street, where they are going to reroute to, how long it's going to take them to do that detour and then we also look at a cost benefit of that," McKinley said.

Unlike the company's pilot plant, the new facility would be outside an industrial park, which could impact property values.

"A lot of these folks, their home that they occupy, is their only investment and if it's not their only investment, it could certainly be their largest single investment and to diminish their property value would mean we are lowering our tax base," City Council At-Large Brian Myers said.

The closure would require a half-mile detour for traffic, which could impact public safety.

"If they have an incident on one side of the tracks or another and they cannot use that, they have to detour around," McKinley said. "In life, safety could either mean a house is burnt down or saved or a person doesn't receive the medical attention as fast as they can."

The plant could provide up to 60 new jobs in the area, and remove a blighted property, but the council still has to balance their decision.

"I think the entire council is really questioning both sides of this issue, and I hope it's one that all of us take seriously, because this is a serious issue," Myers said.