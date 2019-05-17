St. Joseph community enjoying new city disc golf course

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The City of St. Joseph has added another outdoor sport to its parkway system.

Community members have taken to the course already—the disc golf course.

The course runs along the St. Joseph Parkway system and members of the St. Joseph Disc Golf Club helped design the course.

The St. Joseph Disc Golf Club continues to seek new members and wants anybody who is interested in the sport to come out and give it a try.

For more information about the club, visit their Facebook page.