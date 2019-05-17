(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The City of St. Joseph has added another outdoor sport to its parkway system.
Community members have taken to the course already—the disc golf course.
The course runs along the St. Joseph Parkway system and members of the St. Joseph Disc Golf Club helped design the course.
The St. Joseph Disc Golf Club continues to seek new members and wants anybody who is interested in the sport to come out and give it a try.
For more information about the club, visit their Facebook page.
Related Content
- St. Joseph community enjoying new city disc golf course
- SJSD students help finish new city disc golf course
- Women's Championship Golf In St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- Teenager Running for St. Joseph City Council
- Descendant of Joseph Robidoux Visits St. Joseph
- Community comes together to clean up St. Joseph Avenue.
- Community comes together to support former St. Joseph teachers
- Community Honors Retired St. Joseph Police Officer at Benefit Dinner
Scroll for more content...