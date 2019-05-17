Clear

St. Joseph community enjoying new city disc golf course

The City of St. Joseph has added another outdoor sport to its parkway system.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The City of St. Joseph has added another outdoor sport to its parkway system.

Community members have taken to the course already—the disc golf course. 

The course runs along the St. Joseph Parkway system and members of the St. Joseph Disc Golf Club helped design the course. 

The St. Joseph Disc Golf Club continues to seek new members and wants anybody who is interested in the sport to come out and give it a try. 

For more information about the club, visit their Facebook page

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events