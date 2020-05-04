Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph community helps celebrate resident's 80th birthday

A more traditional birthday party was originally planned to celebrate John Warden's 80th birthday, but their plans had to change due to the stay-at-home order.

Posted: May 4, 2020 11:39 AM
Updated: May 4, 2020 11:46 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A parade of family and friends helped celebrate John Warden's 80th birthday Sunday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple of strong to severe storms are possible with hail and damaging winds being the main threats.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories