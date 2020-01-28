St. Joseph company makes key Super Bowl snack ingredient

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While all eyes will be watching Patrick Mahomes take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

One local company may have played an even bigger role in the big game.

“If you go down any supermarket eisel and look at the bag of the ingredient list, if it lists corn, it likely has come from our company," says Melissa Chesnut, communications specialist at Lifeline Foods.

Tortilla chips, beer, corn chips and puffy snacks are all the must have snacks every football fan will be munching on while cheering for the chiefs. Lifeline Foods lends an important hand in making all these fan favorite snacks.

“107.6 million dollars worth of tortilla chips are consumed, so that's a lot," reports Chesnut.

The football munchies are the reason behind why Lifeline Foods' production increases by five percent every fall season before the Super Bowl.

While every year Lifeline Foods plays a big part in how people enjoy the Super Bowl, this year feels a little different.

“It's extra special for us this year as a company that's so local and tied to the region where one of the teams is going to the Super Bowl," says Chesnut.

While you're licking that chip dust off your fingers this Sunday, make sure to give a special nod to the people down the street helping bring those yummy snacks to your Super Bowl watch party.