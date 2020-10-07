St. Joseph could become destination for biking enthusiasts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The next step in the Riverfront master plan has been approved. The newest project is to design and construct mountain bike trails and other hiking trails throughout the River Bluff.

The more than $1.5 million project was passed on Monday by the city council. The project will be funded by the hotel-motel transient guest-tax.

Community activist Lee Clark originally headed up the project a few years ago, and now his dream is finally coming true.

"The project was initially a thought of mine because I was thinking about how I could protect the area up there in River Bluffs Park, and protect the people that actually use the area," said Clark.

Lee started mountain biking in 2014. Since then, he's been involved with maintaining the conditions of trails around the community.

"The main draw is that it is a bike park," said the community activist. "It has what's called gravity trails. Which, essentially means that you start at the top and you don't have to do a lot of peddling to get to the bottom. There will also be cross-country style trails, and the hard surface, crushed limestone path at the top of the Bluffs. Those are going to be open to walkers, hikers, trail-runners...anybody that just wants to enjoy the area."

Over the years, Clark has been contacting city leaders and contractors to get the project moving. Clark was able to land GORC (Gateway Off-Road Cyclists) contracting from St. Louis, Mo., that designs and constructs prestige bike parks and trails around the region.

The city approves of the partnership and believes that GORC will create a facility that will bring in national attention.

"There's just no facilities in five, six states here in the Midwest that have anything close to this," said Andy Clemonts, Director of Public Works and Transportation. "And if they're able to build what they are talking about, we might be one of only a handful in the country. So, it will be really nice to put St. Joe on the map if they can do all that."

One local biking enthusiast has been heavily involved in the biking community in St. Joseph and is all for the plan.

"I believe that 250 miles is the closest (trail) in Northwest Arkansas, so this is going to be phenomenal for a lot of people," said Annette Bertelson.

The project is expected to last over a year. The city hopes to have the park completed in the Spring of 2022.