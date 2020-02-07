St. Joseph doctor talks newly FDA- approved peanut allergy treatment

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local doctor explained the benefits and limitations of the new FDA approved peanut allergy treatment.

The drug, Palforza, is not a cure, said Dr. Cynthia Brownfield who is a pediatrician with Mosaic Life Care.

“You still have to practice avoidance but with this drug, if you are accidentally exposed to peanuts there is a safety net,” she said.

The treatment is a peanut-based capsule meant to help lower the incidence and severity of an allergic reaction to peanuts for kids ages 4 to 17.

Food allergies affect an estimated 8 percent of children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The really concerning thing about peanut allergy it will take a very small amount of exposure to give a full-blown life-threatening anaphylactic reaction,” Dr. Brownfield said. “That’s why everyone is so concerned about it.”

Anaphylaxis is a sudden and severe allergic reaction that may cause death but not all allergic reactions will develop into anaphylaxis, according to the CDC.

The drug works to build a child’s tolerance to peanuts by giving them small amounts over a period of time. The end result is that for some, the allergic reaction is lessened in degree or frequency.

Dr. Brownfield said that the drug is an exciting development but that it has limitations.

“It’s not right for everyone and not everyone can prescribe it,” she said. “It has to be prescribed by a board-certified allergist.”