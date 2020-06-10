St. Joseph families continue to rely on Second Harvest to put food on the table

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Food insecurity continues to impact St. Joseph residents.

Months into the coronavirus shutdown and families are still heavily relying on food banks and donations to put food on the table.

Families waiting in line Tuesday morning for a share of the 75,000 lbs of donated food from Second Harvest's Mega Mobile food drive said events like this are the only things keeping them fed.

“If it wasn’t for this, I don’t know what people would do right now,”said James Worley, food recipient.

Second Harvest said week after week, month after month, they see the same long lines of families needing their help.

“We expect it to be busy all day long. I mean, it was last time and even the time before,”said Blake Hayes, Second Harvest Communications Coordinator.

Food insecurity in St. Joseph is widespread and growing.

Cars stretched out for seven blocks on Tuesday morning, completely taking over Grand Avenue.

“Yeah, we are seeing more and more. The smallest one we’ve had here on site has been a little over 55,000 lbs of food that we’ve distributed,”said Hayes.

Families said despite the long wait times, about two hours on average, they'll gladly wait.

“It helps out a lot because not being able to work and everything, it helps get food in the house for the kids. I got two girls back here, plus I pick up for other families that can’t get here that has no vehicle or anything and that helps them out a lot,”said Worley.

Second Harvest said at each food distribution event, they're continuing to serve more people. They handed out food to 2,500 individuals Tuesday morning.

“Normally we’re serving anywhere between 150-200 families, it just kinda depends on the day. The one month, I think it was April, it jumped up to 450, so more than doubled,”said Hayes.

While Second Harvest said they've had to dig into their pockets a little more to meet the increasing need of the community, they said that's what they're here for.

“We’ve really got to band together because we are really all in this together. If we don’t, who else can we rely on?”said Hayes.

Second Harvest is hosting another Mega Mobile food drive Thursday morning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 915 Douglas Street.