St. Joseph family says Texas deputy killed their dog, now they are sharing the story

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - Michael Fleenor’s family is sharing how they lost their Pitbull, Chance. They hope it will help others protect their pets.

The St. Joseph family said their neighbor’s son-in-law shot the dog, in the head, and killed him in June.

Fleenor was on his way home from work when his wife, hysterical, called him and said the neighbor had shot their dog.

“I found my dog, shot, and about 3 feet into my neighbor’s property,” said Fleenor. “I went numb seeing him in the driveway like that. It definitely, I still haven’t really probably processed it fully.”

He immediately walked to his neighbor’s house and knocked on the door.

The neighbor’s son-in-law, a sheriff’s deputy from Tarrant County, Texas, answered the door and admitted to shooting Chance.

“At first I got the story that my dog was being aggressive,” Fleenor said. “The neighbor repeated that a few times. To each time I called him out on it.”

The deputy, John White, told the St. Joseph Police that he and his father-in-law were working on the yard when Fleenor’s pit bull ran towards them.

According to the official police report, “They said the dog was being aggressive by barking loudly and lunging at them. (Clint) Riley said he was armed with Garden shears, but the dog wasn’t afraid of those and still continued to lunge at them while barking loudly. They yelled at the dog several times to scare it away, but it did not get scared.”

White then told police that he shot the dog in self-defense.

“He retrieved his firearm from his waistband, pointed it at the dog, and fired, striking the dog on the left side of the face/head,” according to the report.

Fleenor doesn’t believe White’s story.

He rescued Chance more than a decade ago, and he said in all that time, his dog has never once acted aggressively towards someone.

“I called him the ambassador for pit bulls because he loved to meet and greet everybody,” Fleenor said.

Since the report was filed, Cmdr. Eric Protzman with the St. Joseph Police called and explained to me why it’s unlikely White will face criminal charges, he said.

According to Fleenor, Protzman read what White had told the police and said the way state law is written, there is nothing else that they (the police) can do.

KQ2-TV couldn’t reach Cmdr. Protzman to verify what he said in this conversation.

But under Missouri law, if a person reasonably fears for their safety, they can kill or injure a dog in self-defense. That defense bars not only criminal cases but civil ones too.

With no legal recourse for the Fleenor family, they have spent the last month mourning the loss of Chance and looking for a way to keep this from happening to other families.

They realized there was only one thing they could have controlled that day. If Chance had been wearing a leash, he would not have been on his neighbor’s property.

“Unfortunately I made the choice a long time ago, with my pets, that when they are on my property I don’t leash them, Fleenor said. “They run free with me. Chance loved to go visit neighbors and kids and stuff.”

An educator with the St. Joseph Animal Shelter, Jennifer Lockwood, said she is not familiar with this case or the Fleenor’s dog Chance but she does agree that leashes help protect our pets.

“Not everybody loves dogs and so if somebody is afraid of a dog or perceives a dog with an aggressive nature or something, and maybe it’s just misperceived, your dog can be at risk,” said Lockwood.

She said that it’s a common misconception for people to think the purpose of leash laws is to solely protect people.

“They are really important to protect pets too,” Lockwood said. “They protect animals from running into traffic, or from other unfriendly animals, there’s a whole slew of reasons.”

Fleenor is now embracing leash laws.

“Since then if I go outside my dog is on my leash permanently by my side,” he said. “It’s made me look at the world a little differently.”

The Fleenor’s shared their story and the lesson they learned to Facebook. The post includes a graphic image of his dog, lying on the pavement, in a pool of his own blood. It’s been liked and shared hundreds of times.

He said that while it’s hard to see that photo of Chance, he thinks it’s necessary to push people to protect their animals.

“Maybe somebody else can learn from my mistake, Fleenor said. “Of how it took place, with him not being on a leash and being around the corner from the house, That they don’t make the same thing, and their families have to go through the same thing mine did.”