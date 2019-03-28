Clear

St. Joseph firefighter dies after battle with cancer

Captain Travis Owens died Thursday, according to St. Joseph Fire Fighter's IAFF Local 77.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph firefighting community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Captain Travis Owens died Thursday after a battle with cancer, according to St. Joseph Fire Fighter's IAFF Local 77.

St. Joseph Fire Fighter's IAFF Local 77 wrote:

"It is with deep sadness that the St. Joseph Fire Fighter's IAFF Local 77 announces the death of Captain Travis Owens in the line of duty,  due to a lengthy battle with Occupational Cancer. Captain Owens died March 28, 2019.

Captain Owens served the St. Joseph Fire Department for 27 years. Travis was a dedicated member of the St. Joseph Fire Department Honor Guard, a recipient of the SJFD Lifesaving Award for his actions on duty, and a mentor to new coming firefighters. Captain Owens also served as the IAFF Local 77 President for numerous years and loved his brother firefighters very much. 

Captain Travis Owens is survived by his wife Rachel, son Jacob, and daughters Keely and Baylor of the home.

Information on services are pending at this time and will be posted as soon as possible."

