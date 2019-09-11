St. Joseph firefighters honor the fallen in annual 9/11 memorial stair climb

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) In an early celebration of those who gave their lives on September 11, 2001, nine firemen from the St. Joseph Fire Department traveled to Kansas City to participate in the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sunday, September 8.

"It's an honor because its a brotherhood," said Captain Chuck Beaty from the St. Joseph Fire Department. "I'm very fortunate that I can stand here and talk about it for people that can't talk about it anymore."

This was Captain Beaty's third time climbing and his fellow firefighter, Billy Seibels fifth time climbing. They said it was an honor to complete the grueling task.

Each year 343 firefighters climb in honor of the 343 firefighters who died trying to save people from the tumbling twin towers on September 11th. The firefighters climb 110 flights of stairs while wearing their 75-pound full gear in honor of what the firefighters climbed.

"People were standing in line to climb but didn't get the chance to," said Beaty.

Firefighters came from 14 states to participate in the annual climb.

The nine St. Joseph firefighters who participated were Rick Haynes, Billy Seibel, Kole Brooner, Captain Chuck Beaty, Phil Henry,

Jeremy Turpin, Colton Reid, Tyler Howery, and Cody Luke.