St. Joseph granted Best of the West award

A travel and lifestyle magazine has named St. Joseph as "Best of the West" in its January edition.

Posted: Jan 24, 2022 10:49 AM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

In an article in True West magazine, it was recognized as one of the most influential trailhead cities in the country as America expanded westward in the mid-1800's.

It is also noted in the city's 60 national historic properties and districts, including the Patee House, Jesse James home, and the Pony Express Stables at the Pony Express National Museum.

"St. Joseph is the Best of the West, described as the best architecturally preserved western town. People say 'oh I've been wanting to go to St. Joe because of the Pony Express because they listed but now, the city, there's other places to go. So it opens the door, for what? Stay over time, people come and say ‘oh let's make a weekend,’” Executive Director of the Pony Express Museum Cindy Daffron said.

True West magazine has awarded the Pony Express Museum in the past, but this is the first award they have given to St. Joseph as a city.

Another mild day ahead with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will approach the area later on this afternoon dropping temperatures through the evening. Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight under mostly clear skies. Cold temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will start to warm up again this weekend with highs back in the 40s as sunny and dry weather continues.
