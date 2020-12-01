St. Joseph health department shows concerns after Thanksgiving

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In a recent interview with CBS, Dr. Birx of the coronavirus task-force said, "if you did go to a Thanksgiving gathering, you need to treat yourself like you are infected."

The St. Joseph Health Department echoes Dr. Birx's concern as the health department has dealt with and seen several coronavirus trends after many holidays during the pandemic.

Local officials are preparing for what the after effects of Thanksgiving could bring and they're putting it back on us to use caution and act responsibly.

"I mean, I almost want to say that we should act like that everyday," said Stephanie Malita of the St. Joseph Health Department. "Because the virus is in our community, people are getting it and have no idea where they've gotten it from. And that is just the reality we are dealing with right now."

The other big concern is the increasing positivity rate.

As of November 30, the number of positives is 25% of those being tested for COVID-19.

Since November 11, the health department has recorded the postive rate at a steady 25%, marking almost a month of a steady positive rate, making it the highest rate since the pandemic began.

"To me, a spike means it comes back up and comes back down and it hasn't come back down," Malita said.

The health department has also noted that the roughly 2,000 tests have been conducted over every two weeks since November began.

The St. Joseph Health Department will be hosting drive-by COVID testing on Saturday, December 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aquatic Park.