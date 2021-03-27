St. Joseph high school assistant principal died, officials say

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph School District assistant principal has died.

Luke McCoy, assistant principal at Benton High School for the last 13 years, passed away, according to the school district.

An official cause of death, or when he passed, was not released by the district.

“It is with great sadness that the St. Joseph School District mourns the passing last night of long-time district employee, Luke McCoy,” said a statement released by the St. Joseph School District. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and colleagues during this time.”

McCoy’s teaching career began in August 1998 as a high school chemistry teacher with the St. Joseph School District. He taught students of Central High School and started the girls’ softball program before serving as the program’s head coach for five years. After serving a short stint as the Boys Scouts of America district executive in Columbia, he went back to teaching chemistry and was hired by Columbia’s Hickman High School in 2005. He worked there for the next 2 years while also earning his Master’s Degree in Secondary Administration from Williams Woods in 2007, before returning to St. Joseph as assistant principal of Bode Middle School for the 2007-2008 school year.

Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals recognized McCoy as the Northwest Assistant Principal of the Year in 2011 and again in 2018.

Aside from his education career, McCoy was born and raised in St. Joseph. He attended SJSD public schools and graduated from Benton High School before getting a degree in Secondary Science Education at Northwest Missouri State University.