Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Joseph high school assistant principal died, officials say

Luke McCoy, assistant principal at Benton High School for the last 13 years, has died, according to the school district.

Posted: Mar 27, 2021 5:51 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph School District assistant principal has died.

Luke McCoy, assistant principal at Benton High School for the last 13 years, passed away, according to the school district.

An official cause of death, or when he passed, was not released by the district.

“It is with great sadness that the St. Joseph School District mourns the passing last night of long-time district employee, Luke McCoy,” said a statement released by the St. Joseph School District. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and colleagues during this time.”

McCoy’s teaching career began in August 1998 as a high school chemistry teacher with the St. Joseph School District. He taught students of Central High School and started the girls’ softball program before serving as the program’s head coach for five years. After serving a short stint as the Boys Scouts of America district executive in Columbia, he went back to teaching chemistry and was hired by Columbia’s Hickman High School in 2005. He worked there for the next 2 years while also earning his Master’s Degree in Secondary Administration from Williams Woods in 2007, before returning to St. Joseph as assistant principal of Bode Middle School for the 2007-2008 school year.

Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals recognized McCoy as the Northwest Assistant Principal of the Year in 2011 and again in 2018.

Aside from his education career, McCoy was born and raised in St. Joseph. He attended SJSD public schools and graduated from Benton High School before getting a degree in Secondary Science Education at Northwest Missouri State University.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Clarinda
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Partly cloudy skies today as temperatures warmed up into the lower 60s. Rain chances will return this evening with the chance for a few thunderstorms as a warm front lifts through our area. Conditions will begin to dry out this weekend as temperatures will continue to warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday. A few clouds will linger on Saturday while mostly sunny skies will be present on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm into the beginning of next week with high in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front will move though mid week bringing temperatures back down into the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories