Water & sewer funding stuck in limbo as Missourians struggle to pay utility bills

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A recent state program designed to help Missourians with water and sewer payments is backed up and now struggling homeowners are paying the price.

75 Northwest Missouri have applied for "The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program," but zero have received the one-time payment of $750 they were asking for, including Verrien Weston.

Verrien Weston is a St. Joseph homeowner who applied for the program through Community Action Partnership two months ago after getting behind on payments due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols at his previous employer.

“Not quarantined once, but quarantined three times due to the fact they didn’t do what they needed to do to keep everyone safe,” said Weston.

The St. Joseph homeowner had his water turned off for an entire month while he waited for financial assistance that never came. Weston started a new job and said can pay his water and sewer bills through a payment plan now, but said he is worried about those who aren't as lucky.

“People are kicked out of their house. Their water is turned off, their gas is turned off and they come to the Community Action Partnership for help and they have no funding,” said Weston.

However, CAP said the backup isn't on their end.

CAP was allocated just over $242,000 and made it available to qualifying low-income households in Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton and DeKalb counties. Applications were made available on October 1st for elderly and disabled customers. All customers were eligible to apply November 1st.

Amanda Weston, Family Services Director for CAP, said the state program is going through a new system transition which is causing funds to be in limbo.

“The actual funding itself, there’s no hold on that as far as the budget and such goes. Where the hold up has been is with some changes in the federal reporting that the state has. That has caused us, not us locally, but have caused the state of Missouri specifically to have to rework the IT system we use to process the applications,” said Amanda Weston.

CAP staff said there is no reported timeline on when the system and in turn funding could be up and running.

On top of technical issues at the state level, the City of St. Joseph is the only utility provider signed up in all four counties that has agreed to offer this program to its customers once it rolls out.

For customers with other water and sewer providers, this state funding would not be made available to them until their provider signs up.

As winter draws closer, Weston said struggling families need help now and not later.

“We’re going into November, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. What about these people who don’t have lights, water and gas and we’re worried about them having Christmas presents under their tree?” asked Weston.

Those interested in applying for the "LIHWAP" funding can apply here.

CAP said Missouri American Water customers can receive an annual one-time pledge of $250 towards their account. To see if you qualify, call CAP at 816-233-8281.